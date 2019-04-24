Senate confirms MKO Abiola’s daughter NDIC director

Omolola-Abiola-Edewor
Omolola-Abiola-Edewor[PHOTO CREDIT: VangardNews]

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Omolola Abiola-Edewor as Executive Director of Corporate Services, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

This confirmation is for a second and final term of five years.

The president, Muhammadu Buhari, had on April 3, written to the Senate seeking confirmation and renewal of appointment of Ms Abiola-Edewor.

Ms Abiola-Edewor is the first daughter of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola. She is also a former member of the House of Representatives.

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Rafiu Ibrahim, said the nominee possesses character, competence, and the knowledge to do the job.

He, therefore, recommended that Ms Abiola-Edewor be confirmed.

The Senate, thereafter, resolved into the Committee of the Whole and unanimously confirmed Ms Abiola-Edewor’s reappointment for a second and final term of five years.

