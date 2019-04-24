Police vow to arrest ‘jilted lover’ who allegedly set 9 family members ablaze

Related News

The police in Ondo State have vowed to arrest a man who fled after he allegedly killed eight members of a family of nine by setting their home on fire on Tuesday in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph, gave this assurance in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Mr Joseph, who described the incident as unfortunate, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

“I do not know what was on the mind of the suspect to have set ablaze the family members, this is very unfortunate.

“Although the suspect is on the run, we are seriously on a manhunt for him for committing this dastardly act and we will bring him to justice,” he said.

NAN reports that the residents of Igbodigo in Ayeka, Okitipupa, woke up on Tuesday morning to the horrible sight of nine family members severely burnt by fire.

The arsonist, believed to be a jilted suitor of a female member of the family, was reported to have at around 2 a.m. while the family members were asleep, poured petrol around their apartment and set it on fire.

NAN reports that one of the nine victims was rescued with severe burns and rushed to a hospital in Okitipupa.

The victim was later transferred to the state specialist hospital in Okitipupa, where doctors have been battling to save his life.

All efforts made by NAN to speak with Olumide Akadiri, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, proved futile, as he could not be contacted as at the time of filing in this report. (NAN)