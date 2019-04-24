Tight security at Lagos airport ahead of Buhari’s visit

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
A high number of security operatives were on Wednesday deployed to strategic positions at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, ahead of the working visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security operatives were already at their respective positions at about 7.15 a.m.

They included officers from the Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also on ground were officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who were observed controlling the traffic situation within the airport and its environs.

NAN reports that Mr Buhari is visiting Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria to inaugurate some projects executed by the Lagos State Government.

The projects are – Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), Lagos Theatre, Oshodi Transport Interchange and International Airport Road as well as 820 Mass Transit buses.

(NAN)

