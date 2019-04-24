FRSC appoints four deputy corps marshals, 14 assistant corps marshals

Road Safety Corps marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi
FILE: Road Safety Corps marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi

The Board of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the elevation of four Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals (DCM).

It also approved the promotion of 14 Corps Commanders (CC) to Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and 16 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commanders (CC).

A statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in Abuja on Tuesday said this was in furtherance to the corps’ objective for greater performance and optimal productivity.

He gave the list of the officers promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshals as; Julius Asom who is the present Special Assistant to the Corps Marshal, and Kenneth Nwaegbe, Commandant FRSC Academy Udi.

Others are Umar Aliyu, Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 7 Abuja and Shehu Zaki, Zonal Commanding Officer RS 12 Bauchi.

Mr Kazeem also gave the names of officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshals as, Oluwasusi Familoni, Head of National Vehicle Identification Scheme, Gwagalada, and Edward Zamber, Sector Commander, Rivers State Sector Command.

“Angus Ibezim Sector Commander, Jigawa, Ann Marjah, Sector Commander, Taraba, Aliyu Datsama, Commandant , Training school, Jos, Umar Ibrahim, Sector Commander, Kaduna.

“Also, Jonah Etuk, Zonal Head of Operations, Zone RS4, Jos, Christopher Ademoluti, Head of section, Policy, Yusuf Garba, Sector Commander, Kano State, Godwin Ngueku, Sector Commander, Katsina State.

“Gojara, Head of section, Special duties and Partnership, Joseph Aremu, Sector Commander, Imo, Fumibi Olawoyin, Head of Special Marshal and Pat Emordi, Sector Commander, Plateau.”

Furthermore, officers promoted to the rank of Corps Commanders include; Roland Onamusi, Ali Tanimu, Hafiz Mohammed, Aliyu Baba, Abiodun Akinlade, Emmanuel Dung among others.

The Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello, has urged the newly promoted officers to be dedicated to duty.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.