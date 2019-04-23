Ghanaian court jails another Nigerian for robbery, kidnapping

Ghana-Police
Ghanaian Police used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: JobHouse Ghana]

A few days after a Ghanaian court sentenced a Nigerian immigrant to seven years imprisonment for raping a minor, the same court has sentenced another, Isaac Aigbona, to 23 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery.

PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday reported how a judge, Rita Doko convicted a 33-year-old, Obinna Mba after he was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Ghanaian state-owned newspaper, the Graphic Online, on Tuesday said a judge, Aboagye Tandoh, convicted Mr Aigbona after he pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of conspiracy to rob and kidnapping of one 46-year-old Atlanta Frimpong at her residence.

According to the report, Mr Aigbona was, however, discharged on the count of conspiracy because his suspected accomplice, identified only as Charles, is yet to be arrested.

The prosecutor, Samuel Ahiabor, told the court the convict, together with his accomplice, attacked Mrs Frinpong at her home at about 9:30 p.m. on April 1.

He also said the duo held the victim hostage and demanded she gave them all the money she had or they would kill her.

Mr Ahiabor said after they had taken the victim’s money, they drove her to a bush where they called her husband for a ransom.

”Aigbona, who hawks SIM cards in Accra, and Charles laid an ambush in the house of Mrs Frimpong and held her hostage at about 9:30 p.m. on April 1, 2019, when she returned home from work.

”They tied her hands and legs and demanded that she give them all the money in her bag and any other money in the house or they would kill her.

”The victim handed her handbag, which contained GH¢1,000 and $1,400 to the robbers, who also removed her gold engagement ring and necklace,” Mr Ahiabor said.

”The two kidnappers then blindfolded Mrs Frimpong and forced her into her Nissan Murano 4×4 vehicle with her hands tied at the back. They also took some personal effects of the victim’s husband.

”They drove her and took her to a bush around ‘Amasaman Agric’ where they called the husband of their victim, who was in Kumasi and demanded a ransom in exchange for his wife.

”A police patrol team ‘chanced’ on the vehicle, which was parked close to the bush, leading to the arrest of Aigbona while his accomplice escaped with the money, jewelry and other personal effects of the victim,” he added.

Murder Allegations

The police said the convict also killed the victim’s housekeeper, Emmanuel Botchway, 22, ”by hitting him on the head with a metal.”

He said the police had reviewed the case, in the light of the death of Mr Botchway, and had charged the convict with murder.

”In view of the death of Botchway, the police have reviewed the case docket and have further charged Aigbona with murder.

”He is expected to appear before a district court for committal proceedings, a prelude to a murder trial at the High Court,” he explained.

