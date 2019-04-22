NiMet predicts cloudy, sunny weather for Tuesday

Cloud
Cloud

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy and sunny weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the central states with scattered thunderstorms in Lokoja, Abuja, Minna, Bida and Ilorin in the morning hours.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and scattered thunderstorm over Mambilla Plateau, Minna, Makurdi, Ilorin and Abuja with day and night temperatures of 30 to 41 and 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience sunny conditions in the morning hours with prospects of localised thunderstorm over southern Maiduguri and scattered thunderstorms over Yelwa axis later in the day.

It further predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the region with day and night temperatures of 38 to 43 and 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning over the eastern part with chances of scattered thunderstorm activities over the western part.

“Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“With the consistent influx of moisture into the country, there are chances of scattered thunderstorm activities over some parts of the central, inland and coastal cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.