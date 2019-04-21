Abuja Airport: Operation resumes in new terminal after fire scare

President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of the Abuja Airport International Terminal
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the resumption of flight operations at the new terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, hours after a fire scare on Saturday.

FAAN’s Regional General Manager, North Central, Sani Mahmud, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that normalcy had since returned to the terminal.

Mr Mahmud said that Turkish Airlines’ Abuja-Istanbul flight, TK064, had commenced checking in as at 9 p.m.

“This is to inform you that THY FLT TK064 en route ABV-IST has commenced checking in processes in the NITZ and everything has been hitch-free,” he said.

There was panic earlier at the terminal when smoke emerged from a section of the facility leading to the suspension of operations at the terminal.

FAAN later disclosed that there was no fire outbreak, explaining that the incident was as a result of the system that came up when it sensed high ambient temperatures and sprayed fire extinguishing agent.

FAAN further explained that the residue of powder sprayed by the system was what was seen in the cloud as smoke.

