New COREN president emerges

Ali Rabiu, a former Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has emerged as the new President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

A statement by Ojonugwa Haruna, the COREN Head of Public Relations, said Mr Rabiu was elected at an extraordinary council meeting of COREN.

She said Mr Rabiu took over from Kashim Ali who had served two terms as president of the council between 2013 and 2019.

Mrs Haruna said Mr Rabiu, who was born on April 24, 1963 in Lafia, Nassarawa State, attended Bayero University, Kano State for a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Civil Engineering.

According to her, a COREN registered engineer, Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Mr Rabiu is also a member of various engineering associations.

“The new COREN President has served as member, Presidential Monitoring Team on DFRRI, Rural Water and Sanitation Programme as well as House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on the investigation of flooding of the Goronyo Dam.

“He has also served as member, Governing Council of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi and Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Kano branch,” she said.

Mrs Haruna said the new president had over 30 years professional career in engineering and had served at various administrative and managerial levels in the public and private sectors.

She said Mrs Rabiu was involved in the design and supervision of several bridges, roads, concrete structures, water supply schemes, small dams as well as flood and erosion control works. (NAN)

