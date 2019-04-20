APC, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Ugwanyi felicitate with Christians on Easter

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The party, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-onilu, urged citizens to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ.

“As we merry with friends, family and other loved ones for the festivities, we are implored to also remember the essence of Easter which is recognition of the love, sacrifice and suffering Jesus Christ bore for humanity,” the party said.

The party also preached that love and tolerance should live above violence, killings, agitations, and other divisive tendencies.

“In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pit brothers and sisters against themselves. Love and tolerance will take us.”

The party tasked Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the safety and wellbeing of the Armed Forces and other security personnel ensuring the safety of citizens.

It also used the opportunity to seek the continuous prayers and support of Nigerians for Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

In a similar message, the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, urged Christians and all Nigerians, to sustain their abiding faith in God and promote peace, love, unity and virtues that enhance the progress of the country.

In his Easter message, Governor Ugwuanyi noted that the observation of 40 days of Lent reinvigorates the spiritual strength of Christians and God’s amazing grace for the salvation of mankind.

“God’s extraordinary act of love for mankind should be cherished, celebrated and sustained” he said.

While wishing a happy Easter celebration, the governor reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God.

Also, the senate president, Bukola Saraki, called on Nigerians to imbibe the value of sacrificing in the interest of the country as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Mr Saraki, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, congratulated Christians in Nigeria and across the world as they celebrate Easter.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their steadfastness and prayers which have had immense impact on the peace, unity and continued survival of the nation.

He noted that the successful conduct of the 2019 general elections was a direct testament to the sincere efforts and prayers of all Nigerians.

He said the Easter period is a reminder to imbibe the spirit of making sacrifices in the interest of Nigerians, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“I believe that our country will become better if we all commit ourselves to selfless service and making sacrifices, both at the individual and collective level.

“The prayers and fasting of Nigerians have been the bulwark against all the centrifugal and centripetal forces threatening to pull our nation down.

“We must not relent but only need to add discipline, obedience to law and more intense patriotism to our attitude.”

Noting that the country is still confronted by developmental, economic and social challenges, he insisted that all the obstacles are surmountable if all play their roles.

The deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu, similarly urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to pray for the security of the nation and return to the path of reconciliation, peace, and justice.

In a statement by his special adviser, Uche Anichukwu, he wished Nigerians a happy Easter.

Mr Ekweremadu said prayers should come with the necessary steps to rethink the nation’s security architecture, especially the policing arrangement.

In his Easter goodwill message to the Christian faithful, he said: “I call on the Christian faithful and indeed, every Nigerian, to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, particular the frightening insecurity challenges facing various parts of our country”.

“Importantly, we need to move away from the path of disunity, mutual suspicion, discrimination, and injustice to make any progress.”