Nigerian jailed for defiling minor in Ghana

A Circuit Court in Ghana has jailed a Nigerian immigrant, 33-year-old Obinna Mba, for defiling a 12-year-old girl in Nungua, a town in the Municipal District in Accra, the country’s state capital, the Ghanaian state-owned Graphic Online reports.

According to the newspaper on Saturday, a judge, Rita Doko, sentenced Mr Mba to seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty on the charge of defilement.

The court also ordered the convict’s deportation back to his home country after serving his sentence.

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, narrated how Mr Mba lured the minor to his shop and had sexual intercourse with her.

He also said the victim kept the ordeal to herself because the convict had threatened her to keep mum or she loses her life.

The police boss further said it was the victim’s mother that made the complaints after she discovered what had happened.

”The victim, mother, and Mba reside in the same vicinity at Nungua in Accra.

”In August, last year, Mba’s sister sent the victim to collect some sacks at her shop so she could pack some plantain leaves into them.

”On reaching the shop, she met Mba, who lured her into the shop and had sex with her. After the act, Mba warned the victim not to disclose the act to anyone else she would die,” Mr Boafo explained.

”Mba became so close to the victim afterward and her mother became suspicious of their relationship.

”When the victim’s mother questioned her over the said relationship, the victim let the cat out of the bag and a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit, Nungua.

The prosecution officer explained that the convict was arrested based on report gotten from medical laboratory tests.

”The mother was issued with a medical form to seek medical attention for the victim and based on the report, the police arrested Mba.”