NNPC assures Nigerians of adequate fuel, gas supply at Easter

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says adequate arrangements have been made to ensure adequate supply of petroleum products and gas throughout the Easter period.

The spokesperson of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, said the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday during the conferment on him the Distinguished Merit Award by the Association of Business Managers and Administrators of Nigeria.

He said the NNPC has adequate stock of petroleum products to meet the demands of consumers in all nooks and crannies of the country during the Easter holidays and beyond.

“We currently have about 1.7 billion litres of petrol in stock at different depots across the country, which is equivalent to about 35 days sufficiency without adding a drop,” he said.

Also, Mr Baru said there were plans to increase the stock to about 2.4 billion litres by the end of the month.

In addition, Mr Ughamadu said the GMD also assured of adequate supply of gas to power plants to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the period.

“Currently, the NNPC is responsible to supply over 300 million standard cubic feet (Scf) of gas per day, or 75 per cent of the volume to power plants in the country.”

Meanwhile, the NNPC GMD said he dedicated the award to President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for the oil and gas industry.

The registrar of the Association of Business Managers and Administrators of Nigeria, Ike Christopher, said Mr. Baru was selected for the merit award because of his role “in the disappearance of fuel queues from fuel stations in the country, especially during the last Christmas and New Year festivities.”