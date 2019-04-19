Anniversary: Nigerian Air Force deploys aircraft, military equipment in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will deploy aircraft, military equipment and personnel in Abuja during rehearsals for its 55th Anniversary celebration.
NAF spokesman, Ibikunle Daramola, who announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the rehearsals would hold between April 22 and April 30.
“The Nigerian Air Force will be celebrating its 55th Anniversary between April 27 and 29 in Abuja.
“As part of activities to mark the event, the NAF will be showcasing its air power capabilities in an Order of Battle (ORBAT) fly past,” the air commodore said.
Mr Daramola urged members of the public to go about their normal activities without panic or fear during the activities. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.