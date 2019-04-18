TRENDING: Nigerians react to CCT judgement on Onnoghen

Related News

Nigerians online have reacted to the judgement of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) which convicted former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, after finding him guilty of false assets declaration.

The tribunal led by Danladi Umar ruled that Mr Onnoghen should forfeit the funds in the five bank accounts which he was accused of not disclosing.

The tribunal said he acquired the funds fraudulently since he could not provide evidence on how he acquired them.

Relying on the provision of Section 23 of the code of conduct law, the tribunal ordered that Mr Onnoghen should not be allowed to occupy public office for the next 10 years.

Before now, the embattled justice had sent a notice of retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

While some Nigerians charged the Federal government to probe other corrupt officials in the country, others mocked the ruling.

See tweets below:

@otolsang said: “Waiting for when @SenatorAkpabio will be jailed for corrupt enrichment while in office as Governor of Akwa Ibom state”

Waiting for when @SenatorAkpabio will be jailed for corrupt enrichment while in office as Governor of Akwa Ibom state — Isang Utom Obong (@OtoIsang) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“They should have jail him jare. This judgment is semi served jare.

Looters and public funds thief’s are hardened criminals and should be treated as such… Well better than what we use to have. We will get there someday” – @abdul_cutie

They should have jail him jare. This judgment is semi served jare. Looters and public funds thief’s are hardened criminals and should be treated as such… Well better than what we use to have. We will get there someday — CCNA Certified R&S🌍 (@abdul_cutie) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I wish that other regular courts can follow this Code of Conduct Tribunal in making judgment as quickly as possible.” @Ubahussein

I wish that other regular courts can follow this Code of Conduct Tribunal in making judgment as quickly as possible. — Hussain Uba (@UbaHussain) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Reno Omokri: “ONNOGHEN convicted and banned from public office by the @Buhari administration. MAINA reinstated, then given double promotion and armed guards by the same Buhari government. Under Buhari, when EFCC see the broom they pass over to the next non @OfficialAPCNg member #RenosDarts

ONNOGHEN convicted and banned from public office by the @Buhari administration. MAINA reinstated, then given double promotion and armed guards by the same Buhari government. Under Buhari, when EFCC see the broom they pass over to the next non @OfficialAPCNg member #RenosDarts — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mr Johnbull Comedy : “Not only Walter Onnoghen, pls also suspend those putting Nigerians in hunger and total darkness, we are hungry and suffering. I m pleading

@Gidi_Traffic

@Nijapolitics

Not only Walter Onnoghen, pls also suspend those putting Nigerians in hunger and total darkness, we are hungry and suffering. I m pleading@Gidi_Traffic@Nijapolitics — Mr Johnbull Comedy (@MrjohnbullComic) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Baba Buhari is working Walter Onnoghen is gone🤪

Let’s wait for the next person…Akpabio or Kalu?

Baba Buhari is working Walter Onnoghen is gone🤪 Let’s wait for the next person…Akpabio or Kalu? — WeGlobe (@collinsweglobe) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Another Twitter user said: “I am certain Walter Onnoghen would be wishing he never took that Job.

It is also important to state that corruption is bad for everyone and one only hopes this treatment can be extended across board.

I am certain Walter Onnoghen would be wishing he never took that Job.

It is also important to state that corruption is bad for everyone and one only hopes this treatment can be extended across board. — WALE (@waleolaN) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@Laiseman: “Justice Walter Onnoghen banned from Public Office for 10yrs.

What Miss. Kemi Adeosun who worked and collected Salaries without NYSC certificate, what of Adebayo Shittu who is still a Minister with out NYSC certificate.

Nigeria my Country.

Justice Walter Onnoghen banned from Public Office for 10yrs.

What Miss. Kemi Adeosun who worked and collected Salaries without NYSC certificate, what of Adevayo Shittu who is still a Minister with out NYSC certificate.

Nigeria my Country. — Liaiseman (@liaiseman) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@iamEyene “Finally, former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has been found guilty by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

After 3 years and 11 months in office, the Anti-corruption warrior has successfully fought one case of corruption out of many.

Well done, Baba slow motion.”

Finally, former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has been found guilty by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. After 3 years and 11 months in office, the Anti-corruption warrior has successfully fought one case of corruption out of many.

Well done, Baba slow motion. — EnyEnE | #EndSars (@iamEnyene) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Discipline should start from Judiciary, with the kind of remuneration& respect they earned, I think they should lead the fighting of this menace called corruption that has entered our blood which is seriously dragging us backward. “Code of Conduct Tribunal” Walter Onnoghen”

Discipline should start from Judiciary, with the kind of remuneration& respect they earned, I think they should lead the fighting of this menace called corruption that has entered our blood which is seriously dragging us backward. “Code of Conduct Tribunal” Walter Onnoghen — Okaula K’ Ohimini (@Simplyolaedache) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Right thinking citizens should not lose sleep over the Code of Conduct Tribunal conviction of #Onnoghen. Many before him have also been convicted in similar circumstances where the trial fell short of minimum standards. Rather lose sleep for democracy & rule of law under threat.” @Kelbiko

Right thinking citizens should not lose sleep over the Code of Conduct Tribunal conviction of #Onnoghen. Many before him have also been convicted in similar circumstances where the trial fell short of minimum standards. Rather lose sleep for democracy & rule of law under threat. — Kelechi Onwubiko, MPD (@Kelbiko) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@Sokotocaliphate: “While we applauded @MBuhari war on corruption, we equally question the selective nature of its enforcement. We therefore demand full implementation of the war on corruption irrespective of party affiliation. NO TO IMPUNITY”

BREAKING NEWS.

Onnoghen convicted. Banned from holding Public office for TEN Years.

One down, Many to go!

Ma Su Gudu Su Gudu — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) April 18, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kayode Ogundami “Social Media Lawyers and jegudujera ‘activists’ sent Walter Onnoghen to the point of no return, the guy would have resigned jejely but NO! The corruption is better than incompetence Army gave him false backing and abandoned him. https://t.co/CTcI9SnBpW.