Man drags father-in-law to court over wife’s refusal to return to matrimonial home

Related News

A 40-year-old man, Habibu Ibrahim, on Thursday dragged his father-in-law to a Sharia court ll siting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, over his refusal to allow his wife to return to her matrimonial home.

Mr Habibu told the court that on April 9, his wife travelled to Birnin Gwari village, Kaduna, to attend the naming ceremony of her sister’s baby.

“I gave her two days to attend to her family matters. But this is getting to four weeks now and she has not returned.

“I have visited the village and I sometimes meet her brothers in the market. I have also asked about the whereabouts of my wife, But each time I asked after her, they tell me that she is doing something for her father.

The defendant’s father, Magaji Birnin-Gwari, denied the allegations.

”My daughter told me that they were evicted from their rented apartment in Kaduna metropolis around the time she visited.

“My sons told me that Habibu usually comes to the market in Birnin Gwari. He has refused to let me know what is going on.

”He has also refused to visit his wife and two-year-old daughter,” Mr Magaji said.

The judge, Musa Sa’ad-Goma, ordered the defendant to produce the complainant’s wife and two-year-old daughter on April 23.

(NAN)