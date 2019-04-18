Court remands man for allegedly stabbing father to death

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday ordered the remand in prison of a 23-year-old man, Rasheed Shitta, for allegedly stabbing his father to death.

The Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, remanded Mr Shitta in Ikoyi Prisons and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Mr Adedayo adjourned the case until April 24.

Mr Shitta, who resides at No. 23, Dada St., Majidun in Ikorodu, near Lagos, is facing a charge of murder.

His plea was not taken.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that Mr Shitta committed the offence on April 14 at 1.00 a.m. at Oriokuta, Imota community in Ikorodu.

Mr Uwadione said that the defendant stabbed his father, Muda Shitta, 73, to death with a knife while he was asleep.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 223 stipulates death penalty for offenders. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.