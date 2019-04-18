Nigerian couple kills own son on suspicion of witchcraft

Related News

The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly killing their son.

The victim was accused of witchcraft by the parents before he was killed, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Zaki Ahmed, told reporters Wednesday in Uyo.

The police said the suspects, Okon Essien, and his wife, Peace Okon, were arrested on March 25 in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The victim’s name is Joseph David.

The police did not mention the age of the suspects and the victim.

The police commissioner, Mr Ahmed, painted a bizarre picture of how the victim was killed.

“Okon David Essien and Peace Peter Okon lured their son, now deceased, into an engine boat with the pretense of going to cut bamboo sticks in a swamp to be used for construction of kitchen.

“While at the swamp, the suspects removed concoction, prepared with poisonous seed called “asene” and water, used enema and pumped the concoction into the deceased’s stomach leading to his instant death.

“The suspects secretly dug a shallow grave in the swamp and buried the deceased,” Mr Ahmed said.

Mr Ahmed also told reporters that police operatives on April 15 arrested a man, Joseph Michael of Obio Etoi village, Uyo Local Government Area, who pretended to be taking his nine-month-old child to the hospital for treatment but handed the boy over to an agent for sale.

The police named one Peter Sunday as the agent who assisted him to sell the child for N200,000.

The police also said a commercial motorcyclist, Ubong Uduak, has been arrested for allegedly raping his female passenger.

The suspect was said to have diverted the ride from where his passenger was heading to and took her to a village where he raped her and also disposed her of her money, mobile phone, and necklace.

The suspect has been charged to court, the police said.