Customs impounds Dangote truck loaded with smuggled rice – Official

A Dangote company truck stocked with 800 bags of smuggled rice has been intercepted by the Nigerian Customs Service.

The Custom Unit Controller, Aliyu Mohammed, on Wednesday, while addressing journalists announced the seizure.

“The truck is also seized because it is a means of conveyance of the contraband goods. The truck has become the federal government’s property and will be auctioned when necessary,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said the customs also seized a truckload of codeine syrup worth about N240 million along the Mile 2-Oshodi expressway in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Mr Mohammed said between February and March this year, the unit seized 1,000 sachets of Tramadol worth N250,000 around the Sagamu axis of Ogun State; 13,810 of 50-kilogramme bags of rice worth N190,961,320; chest and lung tablet worth N105,600,000, among others.

‘Not aware’

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Dangote Group spokesperson, Francis Awowole, he said he was not aware of the report.

He also said he could not speak on the issue. He said only the company’s Group Head, Corporate Communications, Anthony Chiejina, is authorised to comment on the matter.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Chiejina, he said he was also not aware.

He promised to contact Customs to verify the information. “I would contact the customs unit and get back to you,” he said.

He was yet to do as at the time of filing this report.