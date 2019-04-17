Bill Gates congratulates Buhari on election victory – Presidency

Related News

More

President Muhammadu Buhari last night commended one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates for his consistent and generous support to public causes around the globe, and specifically for supporting the eradication of polio and HIV diseases in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Speaking in a telephone call to congratulate the President upon his election victory, winning a second four-year term of office, Mr Gates, who said he was happy to be associated with the president, restated his commitment to the success of the administration as well as the progress, prosperity and well-being of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He expressed willingness to do more for the country.

President Buhari reiterated his opinion that Mr Gates’ wealth has benefited Nigeria’s development, and expressed appreciation for the call.

“I am very happy the way your projects have touched the life of the average Nigerian. The people of this country have given their verdict. This verdict says we have to work hard to meet their expectations. God willing, we will not fail,” the president said.