Reps recieve 2019 budget report

The House of Representatives committee on appropriations has laid the report of 2019 budget before the whole house.

The report was laid on Wednesday by the chairman of the house committee on appropriations, Mustapha Dawaki. He, however, did not give details of the report.

The Senate Committee on Appropriation had earlier, on Wednesday, laid its own report on the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The house report will now be considered by the committee of the whole on a day that would be determined by presiding officers. The house is expected to adjourn for the Easter break scheduled for this weekend.

President Buhari had in December 2018 proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion for 2019. The president presented the budget at a joint session of the National Assembly.

The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.

Further breakdown presented by the president shows that proposed recurrent expenditure is N4.04 trillion; the statutory transfer is N492.36 billion while there is a sinking fund of N120 billion, while capital expenditure is N2.031 trillion.

