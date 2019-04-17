Customs set to recruit 3,200 personnel

Related News

The Nigerian Customs Service is set to recruit 3,200 personnel to fill positions in the agency.

The positions to be occupied by prospective entrants include Assistant Inspector (Support Staff) – CONSOL 06, Assistant Inspector (General Duty) – CONSOL 06, Customs Assistant (Support Staff) Grade 11 – CONSOL 04, and, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (Support Staff).

The service is a parastatal under the Ministry of Interior with the sole responsibility of protection of the border, prevention of smuggling, among others.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary, Nigerian Customs Board, all applications are to be made online.

It advised applicants to log into the Customs Service recruitment Service Portal www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng

Also in the statement, it said submission of applications ”with a hard copy would be considered invalid”.

”All application should be made online, suitably qualified candidates should log on to the Nigerian Customs Service Recruitment Portal, www.vacancy.customs.gov.ng,

”Candidates submitting hard copies of applications forms at any customs Headquarters, Abuja or any other Customs Formation will not be considered.

”The deadline for submission of application is Monday, 7th May 2019.”

The agency Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES said the service would be recruiting 3,200.

”The customs service is recruiting a total number of 3,200 personnel, The deadline for submission of application is Monday, 7th May 2019,” he confirmed.