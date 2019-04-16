Buhari’s aide tackles Omotola over ‘hellish’ comment

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

A presidential aide has reacted to Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s criticisms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Omotola described the quality of life of Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘Hellish’ in a series of tweets on Sunday.

In response, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, engaged the actress in a debate on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Madam Omotola those who are working for clean money are not complaining and will never refer to our dear country as ‘hellish’.

“In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions,” Mr Ahmad wrote on Twitter.

Responding to his tweet, Omotola wrote, “As long as you’re not insinuating that I am not working clean for my money… I hear you. It’s good that there is some progress.

“Do you truly want to say you don’t see all that’s really wrong? Can we fight for our future in truth for once? Without being partisan?”

Some other social media users also slammed the actress asking her to open up on her non-partisan criticism.

The exchange of tweets went on between the pair who took turns to argue their earlier points.

The screen star was quick to shut down the allegations of collecting money and asked her accusers to carry out their research and also think deeply before typing or risk getting blocked.

The award-winning actress also stressed the fact that she is an activist who does not play partisan politics.

A former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, and the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, declared support for the stance of the actress.

The latter said Omotola’s views are a reflection of what millions of ‘poor Nigerians’ go through and throwing mud on the actress will not change reality.

Ezekwesili, on the other hand, urged Omotola not to worry herself in the debate, due to the level at which governments in the world ignore the cries of its people.

The 41-year-old actress remains one of the few Nollywood stars who have been vocal about the state of the nation.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.