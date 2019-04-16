Buhari’s aide tackles Omotola over ‘hellish’ comment

Related News

A presidential aide has reacted to Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s criticisms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Omotola described the quality of life of Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘Hellish’ in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident The lack of Money in circulation,Now coupled with the Continuous Assault n Killings by Uniformed men’ll make this Country implode!!!It’s Unbearable! Do something!Insecurity!Fear n Desperation everywhere — Omotola .j. Ekeinde (@Realomosexy) April 14, 2019

In response, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, engaged the actress in a debate on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Madam Omotola those who are working for clean money are not complaining and will never refer to our dear country as ‘hellish’.

“In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions,” Mr Ahmad wrote on Twitter.

Madam Omotola those who are working for CLEAN money are not complaining and will never refer our dear country as ‘hellish’. In Kano State alone, from 2015 to 2018, no fewer than 200 medium and small scale rice milling centres emerged. For that, billions circulated among millions. https://t.co/nWprKIgpLC — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 15, 2019

Responding to his tweet, Omotola wrote, “As long as you’re not insinuating that I am not working clean for my money… I hear you. It’s good that there is some progress.

“Do you truly want to say you don’t see all that’s really wrong? Can we fight for our future in truth for once? Without being partisan?”

Some other social media users also slammed the actress asking her to open up on her non-partisan criticism.

The exchange of tweets went on between the pair who took turns to argue their earlier points.

The screen star was quick to shut down the allegations of collecting money and asked her accusers to carry out their research and also think deeply before typing or risk getting blocked.

The award-winning actress also stressed the fact that she is an activist who does not play partisan politics.

A former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, and the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, declared support for the stance of the actress.

Omotola’s view reflects the views of millions of poor Nigerians;throwing mud on her cannot not twist the reality. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 16, 2019

The latter said Omotola’s views are a reflection of what millions of ‘poor Nigerians’ go through and throwing mud on the actress will not change reality.

Ezekwesili, on the other hand, urged Omotola not to worry herself in the debate, due to the level at which governments in the world ignore the cries of its people.

The 41-year-old actress remains one of the few Nollywood stars who have been vocal about the state of the nation.