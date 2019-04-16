Interior minister decorates new fire service CG

Related News

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau on Tuesday decorated, Liman Ibrahim, newly appointed Controller-General (CG), Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Mr Ibrahim took effect from March 26, after the retirement of Joseph Anebi, former FFS CG.

During the decoration at the Minister’s office in Abuja, Mr Dambazau urged the CG to educate the public on fire prevention and control measures.

“Ensure to educate Nigerians on the prevention of fire incidents in their environments.

“Also, in cases of fire incidents, the public should know how to control fire.

“I know that these areas are not new to you but they are just a reminder on how to win the confidence of the public.

“Remember that most of your responsibilities are practical,” he said.

Mr Dambazau reiterated the need to ensure proper maintenance of fire equipment and vehicles provided within the last four years.

According to the minister, the challenge now is not the procurement of fire equipment but to ensure proper maintenance of these equipment.

“These fire equipment should last for at least a period of 20 years before renewal.

“In the last 20 years before this administration the fire service has never had it this good with the acquisition of lots of equipment to help provide adequate service to the country,” he said.

Responding, Mr Ibrahim, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for saddling him with the responsibility as the new CG.

“I promise to do my best and will not disappoint Mr President with this task.

“I will do my best to move with Mr President to the next level with the fire service,” he said.

(NAN)