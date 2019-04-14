Nigeria ‘hellish’ under Buhari, Omotola says

Related News

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has described the quality of life of Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership as “Hellish’’.

The 41-year-old actress who is also an activist made the statement on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday evening.

“The Country Under your watch is Hellish! @ProfOsinbajo @MBuhari @NGRPresident, her tweet read.

She also charged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Mr Buhari to act fast.

The 41-year-old actress was speaking against the backdrop of the recent spike in extrajudicial killings across the country.

“The lack of Money in circulation, now coupled with the continuous Assault and killings by uniformed men. Will make this Country implode!!! It’s Unbearable!, Omotola said.

“Do something! Insecurity! Fear and Desperation everywhere”, said Omotola.

Omotola, who is also an Amnesty International campaigner, recently called for a state of emergency in troubled zones.

She also said she believes Nigeria needs some kind of ‘revolution’ to get better.

