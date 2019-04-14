NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions and localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Monday with prospects of rain showers over some parts.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Yola, Makurdi, Mambilla Plateau, Lafia and Ibi.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 32 to 38 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern states would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 38 to 42 and 22 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions over the inland and coastal cities with localised morning thunderstorms over Ogoja, Obudu, Ikom, Abakaliki and Enugu.

“In the afternoon and evening period, there are chances of scattered thunderstorms over the inland and the coast cities with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“The consistent influx of moisture into the country gives chances of thunderstorms and rains to some parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)