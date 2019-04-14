Buhari congratulates Netanyahu on Israeli election victory

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on his victory in the parliamentary election.

Mr Netanyahu will continue as prime minister after his coalition emerged victorious in the elections in Israel.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari extended his “best wishes to the people of the State of Israel in the aftermath of the successful conclusion of the poll, and wishes them peace, progress and stability going forward.”

“The Nigerian leader looks forward to continuing to work with the Israeli Prime Minister to strengthen existing cordial and mutually-beneficial relations between the two countries.

“President Buhari wishes Prime Minister Netanyahu a successful new term in office and prays that his record fifth term will bring enduring peace and security to the Middle East,” Mr Shehu wrote.