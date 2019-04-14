Man shot dead in beer parlour – Police

Nigerian Police on patrol
The police in Abia on Sunday confirmed the murder of a young man, Ugochukwu Mbadi, by hired killers in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, also told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba that one Divine Ubasinachi, the ex-wife of Mr Mbadi’s younger brother had been arrested for alleged complicity in the murder.

Mr Ogbonna said that Ms Ubasinachi was arrested as a principal suspect in the murder because she had threatened to make the Mbadi family cry before the murder took place.

He said that the deceased was killed on Saturday evening in a beer parlour located at No. 8 Uwakwe street.

According to him, the deceased was shot dead in the bar owned by one Amarachi Chikezie.

The police spokesperson also said that the deceased’s mother and father living at No. 9 Medical Drive in Njoku road off Ukaegbu road in Aba are all alive.

He said that the suspect had been arrested and taken into custody.

He added that the matter had been transferred to the state CID for further investigation.

Mr Ogbonna said that the deceased’s body had been removed from the crime scene and kept in an undisclosed location.

Earlier, a source in the area told NAN that the murder, which created panic in the area, reminded residents of recent cult clashes in the area.

The source also said that Mr Ugochukwu was about to wed and had gone to let his people into his plans before his killers shot him dead. (NAN).

