NPA managing director elected vice chair of IMO Committee

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, was on Friday unanimously elected as vice chairperson of the Facilitation Committee (FAL) of the International Maritime Organisation, (IMO) for a one-year period (2019-2020).

This is contained in a statement by the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Adams Jatto.

The IMO is the United Nations agency responsible for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of pollution by ships.

Ms Bala Usman, who is also Vice President, African Region of the International Association of Harbour and Ports (IAPH), was formally elected and inaugurated at the end of the week-long 43rd Session of the FAL Committee in London on Friday.

The Facilitation Committee, which is currently chaired by Marina Angsell from Sweden, works together with the 173-member states of the organisation to ensure the observance of all the conventions and protocols that ensure the safety and security in the shipping business as well as the environment.

Ms Bala Usman thanked members of the organisation for their confidence and promised to work with other members of the committee to sustain the IMO ideals

