Operators of non-existing orphanages struggle for FG’s free rice

Pic 11 PMB Visits Ebonyi (2)
Bag of rice used to illustrate the story.

Operators of non-existing orphanages on Friday besieged the Customs area office in Minna to benefit from the federal government’s free rice being distributed by the service.

The Customs Public Relations Offer, Joseph Attah, made this known to journalists during the exercise in Minna.

”We want to be just and transparent by the terms of reference given to us by the federal government to distribute these items to the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphanages and other vulnerable people.

”What we have experienced so far show clearly that some people here are fake, going by the document or facility they declared.

”Imagine someone who told us that he operates an orphanage, taking us to a mosque.

”When we asked questions, he told us that he helps the less privileged people,” he said.

Mr Attah, who was represented by a Deputy Superintendent, Kadiri Angulu, said that there are many impostors.

He said some of them submitted applications, adding that justice would be done to ensure that only the vulnerable get the rice and vegetable oil.

”We received 58 applications but we have verified and authenticated six out of the 30 applications attended to,” he said.

He said that the area command, which comprises of Niger, Kwara and Kogi has 12,000 bags of assorted rice and vegetable oil to give out.

”All verified and qualified persons will get a fair share of the items,” he said.

The customs image maker said that the task force would pay for the cost of transporting the items to the beneficiaries.

Earlier, a woman, who refused to disclose her name to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that she was a businesswoman who came to purchase auction rice from customs.

Also, Mama Wakili, the officer in charge of government orphanage in Minna confirmed that 150 bags of rice was allocated to the home.

”I am here to sign for the items allocated to us and inspect them before delivery,” she said.

NAN reports that the presidential taskforce visited the IDP camps in Zungeru and government orphanages in Minna where the team allocated 250 and 150 bags of rice to them respectively.

The two-day exercise, which started on April 11, would end on April 12, when the presidential taskforce would leave for Kwara command for the same exercise.

NAN observed that some private orphanages within Niger, Kaduna and Abuja were at the area command in Minna to benefit from the gesture. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.