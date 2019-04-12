What the weather would look like on Saturday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy and sunny weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 18 to 30 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Kaduna, Jos, Mambilla Plateau, Ilorin, Lafia, Lokoja and Abuja later in the day.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with day and night temperatures of 37 to 42 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with the prospect of morning thunderstorms over Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Benin.

“There are chances of scattered thunderstorms over Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Ibadan, Osogbo, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and Warri in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 35 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are present of moist laden wind and energy over most places base on these there are chances of thunderstorm activities in the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

