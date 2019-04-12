Ex-LG chairman arrested for allegedly sleeping with neighbour’s wife

Related News

The police in Jigawa on Friday said they have arrested a former chairman of Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area, Jigawa State, Aliko Kwatalo, for allegedly having sex with a married woman.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the NTA Quarters, along Garin Gabas road in Hadejia Local Government Area.

The husband of the woman, Danliti Abubakar, reported the case to the police.

He said he heard his wife making a phone call to the suspect detailing how they would meet as he was about to leave his home. This, he said, made him suspicious.

Both men are neighbours, the police said.

“After I learnt about the ‘deal’, I pretended to be away while I ‘hang’ around seeing Mr Kwatalo sneaking into my house. After some time, I locked the door from outside and I invited Hisbah (security agency), the police, including people around and he (suspect) was caught,” he told reporters.

Police spokesperson, Audu Jinjiri, confirmed the report.

He said the suspects had been arrested and ”will be charged to court”.

The police said the woman, ”in a desperate move to escape broke one of her legs”.

The police officer identified the woman as 25-year-old Fatima Usman.

He said they were apprehended ”in a very compromising position” adding that Messrs Kwatalo and Abubakar are neighbours.