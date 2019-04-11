Easter: NNPC promises adequate supply of petroleum products

NNPC Truck used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: NGeopolis]
NNPC Truck used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: NGeopolis]

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured the public of adequate supply of petroleum products during the Easter celebration.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance on Thursday in Enugu at the ongoing 30th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Mr Baru said the NNPC would provide petroleum products to all parts of the country.

He said that no fewer than 55 depots across the country were fully stocked with petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“To make the Easter holidays pleasurable, the NNPC has put all the necessary arrangements in place to berth two vessels of 50 million litres of petrol daily.

“I caution depot owners or terminal operators against selling petrol above the official ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre.

“Consumers of the product should be informed that the price of petrol in the country remains N145 per litre,” he said.

Mr Baru warned that any station that sold the product above the regulated price would be reported to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The GMD called for support of Nigerians toward the protection of NNPC assets in their respective communities.

He said it was sad that in spite of efforts to stem pipeline vandalism, the malaise had yet to abate.

He said 257 pipeline vandalised points were recorded in December 2018.

Mr Baru commended the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for providing the platform which offered market visibility to large corporations and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

Earlier, the ECCIMA President, Emeka Udeze, urged NNPC to address issues affecting the downstream sector of the oil industry.

Mr Udeze commended the corporation for the near stability in the supply of petroleum products.

He expressed the hope that the lessons learnt from what he called various crises in the downstream sector in the recent past would provide needed buffer to stabilise the supply chain in the industry.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.