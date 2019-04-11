33 Nigerians arrested in Kenya for illegal stay

Related News

The Kenyan Police have arrested 33 Nigerian immigrants for illegally staying in the country, StandardDigital has reported.

The news portal in Kenya reported that the immigrants were arrested on Thursday morning in Kasarani, a residential area in Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

Also in the report, the Kasarani Officer Commanding Police Division in charge of Sub-Counties, Peter Kimani, said the suspects were arrested by anti-narcotics detectives.

He said they had been posing illegally as students of two universities in the area.

Mr Kimani further said another suspect from Eritrea was also arrested in the operation.

“When they arrived they declared they were students at the universities but our investigations have shown they are in other illegal businesses,” Mr Kimani said.

According to the report, the suspects were taken to Kiambu Law courts, near Kiambu Police Station, as officials process their deportation papers.