State House rewards 10 employees for outstanding performance

Related News

The Servicom Unit of the State House Thursday in Abuja organised an award ceremony to recognise and reward outstanding performance of 10 of its staff for the year 2018.

The workers were recognised for outstanding works in administration, stores management, catering, library, transportation and medical departments.

They received an undisclosed cash gift and plaque from the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi.

Yashim Nuhu, a Senior Motor Driver Mechanic II on Grade Level 5 in the Transport department bagged the Outstanding Driver award.

Mr Nuhu, who has put in a total of 8 years in State House, is very popular for his cordiality and enviable sense of dedication to duty among staff and journalists covering the seat of power.

‘‘His main schedule of driving shuttle bus makes it imperative for him to play the role of a first contact person to many highly placed visitors to State House and staff alike,’’ a citation on him at the award ceremony said.

Another recipient, Gwaza Habila, a Principal Catering Officer on Grade Level 12, has put in 19 years and catered for prominent State guests, including Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of England during a State Visit in 2003.

Mr Habila was given the ‘‘Outstanding Catering Staff’’ Award and was praised for his ‘‘hardwork and effectiveness at Presidential functions’’ as well as imparting knowledge to his subordinates.

One of the two female recipients, Margaret Arigu, a Principal Executive Officer II, in the State House Medical Center, was decorated with ‘‘Outstanding Medical Registry Staff.’’

Ms Arigu, who has served for 23 years in the State House Clinic, all in the Medical Centre, received encomiums for being ‘‘very professional, courteous, respectful to staff and clients alike.’’

Other award recipients were Ogba Ukpabi (Evergreen Outstanding Contributor to SERVICOM Unit), Olutayo Fasipe (Outstanding SERVICOM Departmental Representative), Abubakar Wambai (Outstanding Stores Staff) and Rilwan Badega (Outstanding Library Staff).

Others are Mohammed Abdulkarim (Outstanding Finance and Accounts Staff), Samuel Arigu (Outstanding Registry Staff), and Christiana Kontekopo (Outstanding Staff Canteen Staff).

Congratulating the recipients, the Permanent Secretary, State House who was represented by Bashir Alkali, Director, Finance and Accounts urged the staff to remain dedicated to ensure that the State House maintains its place as the premier SERVICOM MDA in the country.

Mr Arabi disclosed that in the past two years, the State House had received back-to-back SERVICOM National Office Awards as the best SERVICOM MDA in its group of over ninety government establishments.

He also announced that the best Nodal Officer in 2018 was given to State House Nodal Officer, A.M Ogueri, while the awards of SERVICOM Champions were given to Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, State House.

Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator of SERVICOM, told the workers that reward for hard work is more work.

‘‘The benefits for giving these awards are to increase employees’ productivity, performance and organization’s profitability. When these happen we retain top talents in the Civil Service, reduce mediocrity in the system, uphold excellence and create team spirit,’’ she said.

Introduced in 2004, SERVICOM entails the government entering into a SERVICE COMPACT with all Nigerians. The core provision of the Compact is to provide basic services to which citizens are entitled to, in a timely, fair, honest, effective and transparent manner.