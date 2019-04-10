VIDEO: Police officer ‘arrests’ young Nigerian for possessing iPhone

Police Arrest man
Police Arrest man

An unidentified police officer has been caught on camera ‘arresting’ a young Nigerian for being in possession of an iPhone.

A Twitter user with the handle @CovenantBuhari posted a video clip of the incident on Tuesday on the social media site.

From the video, it appears the young man, said to be a student, was picked out by the police officer among other passengers inside a commercial vehicle that was driving through a highway.

The Twitter user said he shot the video, about 44 seconds, on Tuesday in Okpe, Delta State.

The man, looking confused, is seen standing beside the officer who was checking through the phone.

“Two hundred and fifty thousand,” the young man is heard saying, in the video, when the officer asked him how much he bought the phone.

“No wahala! Una dey hear-am so?” the officer said in Pidgin English.

“Me, wey I dey work for over 13 years now, I never see motor buy for N250,000,” the officer added, apparently suggesting the young man was living above his means of income.

The officer is seen shouting at the man, telling him to step away to somewhere else, as he continued to search the vehicle.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.