VIDEO: Police officer ‘arrests’ young Nigerian for possessing iPhone

Related News

An unidentified police officer has been caught on camera ‘arresting’ a young Nigerian for being in possession of an iPhone.

A Twitter user with the handle @CovenantBuhari posted a video clip of the incident on Tuesday on the social media site.

From the video, it appears the young man, said to be a student, was picked out by the police officer among other passengers inside a commercial vehicle that was driving through a highway.

The Twitter user said he shot the video, about 44 seconds, on Tuesday in Okpe, Delta State.

The man, looking confused, is seen standing beside the officer who was checking through the phone.

“Two hundred and fifty thousand,” the young man is heard saying, in the video, when the officer asked him how much he bought the phone.

“No wahala! Una dey hear-am so?” the officer said in Pidgin English.

“Me, wey I dey work for over 13 years now, I never see motor buy for N250,000,” the officer added, apparently suggesting the young man was living above his means of income.

The officer is seen shouting at the man, telling him to step away to somewhere else, as he continued to search the vehicle.