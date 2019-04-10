Alleged N29bn fraud: Court adjourns Nyako’s case until May 13

Former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako. [Photo credit: OlaitanAjiboye]
The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, adjourned the ongoing trial of a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako until May 13 for the defence to cross-examine the 20th prosecution witness, Chris Odofin.

When the matter was called, the EFCC, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, told the court that Mr Nyako’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, (SAN) wrote a letter to the prosecution saying that he would be absent in court.

Mr Atolagbe, however, told the court that the prosecution was ready to go on with the matter as they had their witness in court.

A counsel from the defence team, Bart Ogah said they also needed more time to get records of proceedings of the court to enable them prepare to cross examine the witness.

He said that the witness had testified over a long period of time and it was only right for the defence to properly prepare to cross examine him.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until May 13, May 14 and May 15.

Mr Nyako is being prosecuted alongside his son, Sen. Abdulaziz Nyako, Abubakar Aliyu and Zulkifik Abba on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering.

(NAN)

