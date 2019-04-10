Saraki wants NASS budget details ready for passage

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has asked the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to make details of the National Assembly 2019 budget available for passage into law.

The demand is contained in a letter addressed to the CNA dated March 26, 2019 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

In the letter, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Saraki said full details of the National Assembly budget with necessary line items should be made ready for passage as part of the national budget.

Part of the letter reads, “The President of the Senate has asked me to request you to please ensure that the NASS Budget Details with all the line items are ready for passage along with the National Budget when Senate resumes next week. Thank you.”

The Senate president had on Tuesday queried the Senate committee on appropriations for failing to present its report despite making the lawmakers adjourn plenary on several occasions – to attend to the budget matters.

He mandated the committee to ensure its report is presented and laid before the Senate by Thursday.

Last week, Mr Saraki expressed disappointment at the delay in budget passage as he said he wants the 2019 budget passed latest April 16.

Nigeria’s 2019 budget was passed for second reading at the Senate on March 19.

After the passage, the Senate mandated its committee on appropriation to work on the N8.8 trillion budget.

