No clash between JAMB, WAEC timetables – Oloyede

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says there is no clash between its timetable and that of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) as being widely speculated and criticised.

The JAMB Registrar, Is’haq Oloyede, said at an interactive session with Editors in Lagos on Tuesday, that there was no basis for such speculation because the organisation was holding annual meetings with the examination bodies to reconcile areas of interest.

“We meet annually with WAEC, NECO and others to reconcile because we have the same target of education development,’’ he said.

He said those attacking him and the system out of ignorance would not succeed in distracting him from pursuing the target of ensuring national development through sound education for Nigerians.

He explained that government slashed the registration fees for candidates from N5,000 based on advice from the Board, an action he said would encourage registration of more candidates for higher education and eventual national development.

Mr Oloyede enumerated various measures inimical to education development, including multiple registration, abuse of biometric system and other forms of corruption in the system.

The registrar said JAMB, under his leadership, was determined to clean the system with legitimate approach.

(NAN)