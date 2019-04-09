Cloudy, sunny weather to prevail across Nigeria on Wednesday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy and sunny weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the Central States with prospect of isolated morning thunderstorms over Benue, Taraba and Mambilla Plateau axis.

It also predicted thunderstorms over places like Kaduna, Bida, Minna, Kwara and Bauchi, Lokoja, Abuja and Markudi in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperature of 33 to 40 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions with haziness over Maiduguri during the morning hours.

It further predicted thundery activities over Kano, Katsina, Yelwa, Zamfara, Southern Borno and Zaria during the day with day and night temperatures of 37 to 43 and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning hours with chances of Localised thunderstorm over Eket Calabar, Port Harcourt and Uyo axis.

“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorm activities over this region during the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“The influx of moisture into the country is consistent with chances of thunderstorm activities in the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)