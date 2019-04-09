Boeing delivers 149 commercial planes, 60 others

Related News

The Boeing Company said it delivered 149 commercial planes and 60 aircraft in its defence operations in the first quarter of 2019.

A statement by Boeing on Tuesday said that the major programme deliveries during the period included deliveries under operating lease.

It disclosed that the company delivered 89 B737, two B747, 12 B767, 10 B777 and 36 B787 as well as one B777 on lease during the period.

The manufacturer also disclosed that its defence, space and security programme delivered six new AH-64 Apache and 22 remanufactured ones in the quarter.

According to Boeing, we delivered seven new and four remanufactured CH-47 Chinook, four F-15 and F/A-18 models, seven KC-46 Tanker and three P-8 models during the period.

This showed a stumble in Boeing’s deliveries, especially the commercial planes compared to the 184 commercial delivery in Q1 of 2018, 132 of which were new single-aisle 737s.

In the Q1 report, the company did not disclose how many of the 737s were the Max version that was grounded last month.

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March, and last week, announced that it would cut production of the 737 from 52 a month to 42 following the accident involving Ethiopian 737 Max.

(NAN)