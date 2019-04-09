Zamfara: Air Force launches operation ‘Tsaftan Daji’ to flush out bandits

Nigerian Air Force Helicopter.
Nigerian Air Force Helicopter.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday, launched operation “Tsaftan Daji” (Clean Forest), to flush out bandits in the North-West.

Launching the operation in Katsina, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Napoleon Bali, an Air Vice-Marshal, said the operation was drawn from “Diran Mikiya” operation of the NAF.

Mr Bali said the exercise was also designed to add value to the existing operation “Saharan Daji” for the ground forces.

“You are all aware of what is going on in the North-West; the security forces have been putting in their best.

“However, the bandits have been changing their tactics thereby killing and kidnapping innocent civilians.

“The Chief of Air Staff decided that there is the need to get more air access in Katsina so that the air planes will be able to reach areas where these bandits are hiding.

“We are going to dominate the air and simultaneously pound bandits’ hideouts to make it easier for our ground forces to go in and flush out bandits and criminals terrorising people.

He pointed out that the emphasis was on the forests surrounding Zamfara and neighbouring states.

The AOC, therefore, urged people to continue to give security agents information that would assist to safeguard their lives and property.

He said that NAF had reserved enough aircrafts and fighting equipment to ensure success of the operation.

“We want to ensure that by the end of the operation, we have either eliminated or reduced those unnecessary and deliberate attacks on innocent civilians in those states.

“For the time being, we will be here until our aim is achieved,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.