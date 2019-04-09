Police arrest man carrying severed human hands

Related News

The police have begun an investigation into human parts peddling in Ekiti State after a 23-year-old man was found with human hands in Ijero Ekiti.

According to the police spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu, the man, simply identified as Nifemi, was arrested by officials of the command. The police said some human hands were found with him in a black polythene bag.

Mr Ikechukwu said the man was nabbed during a stop and search operation on Saturday at Ijero Ekiti.

The suspect was reportedly on his way to Okemesi Ekiti when he was arrested.

There has been an increase in security surveillance in the area since last weekend following fears of a likely attack by bandits.

Ekiti State has also been plagued by series of kidnappings and ritual killing in the recent past.

Despite the efforts of security agencies in combing the forest in the affected areas, the problem has refused to abate.

Mr Nifemi was said to have hidden severed hands in a polythene bag and was on his way to Okemesi to sell the parts to his “customers.”

He also reportedly confessed to the police that he got the parts from Asa farmstead, near Okemesi.

“When quizzed by the police, the young man said he got the two hands at Asa farmstead near Okemesi and had brought them to Ijero,” he said.

Mr Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident on Monday in Ado Ekiti, indicated that the suspect could be an agent of a syndicate specialised in peddling human parts for ungodly purposes.

He said investigations had started and efforts were on to break the syndicate.

“Our men arrested him during one of our operations. We are gathering more facts about the case, because we are aware he has been operating with some people and they have to be brought to book,” he said.