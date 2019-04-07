Nigeria Air Force helicopter blade Kills aircraftman

A blade of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter has killed an aircraftman in Bama, Borno State.
PRNigeria gathered that Aircraftman (ACM) Umaru Ganimu was part of the NAF team actively engaged in counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.
The incident occurred in Bama, Borno State, on Saturday.
Mr Ganimu was reportedly passing through the side of the functioning rotor when the blade chopped off his head.
The aircraft was recovered and taken back to the airbase without any damage to the tail rotor.
The victim has since been buried according to the Islamic rites at the Maimalari Military Cemetery in Maiduguri after the family members were duly informed.
