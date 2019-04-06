TRENDING: Nigerians react to Trevor Noah’s mockery of Minister’s comment on London pizza

Related News

Nigerians have reacted widely to South African comedian, Trevor Noah’s recent joke where he mocked Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, for his recent comments on Nigerians importing pizza from London.

Trevor Noah on Thursday posted a video of his recent show ‘The Daily Show’ with the caption “Your Postmates addiction is nothing compared to these rich Nigerians importing pizza from the U.K.”

In the video, Mr Noah was seen saying “first of all, British pizza? You’re telling me Nigerians are flying past Italy to get British pizza?” he questioned.

“While you’re at it why not fly pass Amsterdam to get weed in Romania,” he added.

Your Postmates addiction is nothing compared to these rich Nigerians importing pizza from the U.K. pic.twitter.com/Dos3aaA03v — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 4, 2019

Mr Ogbeh made the comment about Nigerians importing pizza from London during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Agriculture in Abuja, where he defended the ministry’s 2019 budget.

“Do you know, sir, that there are Nigerians who use their cellphones to import pizza from London? They buy in London and bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport,” he said.

“It is a very annoying situation and we have to move a lot faster in cutting down some of these things,” Mr Ogbeh added.

Mixed reactions have however trailed Mr Noah’s recent clip. While some attacked him for ridiculing the Minister and Nigerians, others feel it was well-deserved.

Ayomide Tayo (@AOT2) said “You, people, are vexing for Trevor Noah. You should hear what he says about South African leaders. Get a grip. It’s a joke.”

ZARIA’S DAD (@xvnthe) who seemed to be on Mr Noah’s side said “Trevor Noah jokes about Trump, you open your teeth, does same to some old politicians in Europe, you display your 32…now he is mocking your analog minister and president, he is no longer funny…oga abeg go and watch papa ajasco if you want to laugh.”

devsploofeek (@sploofeek) who found the joke very funny said “Shey na Trevor Noah say make una dey import “British Pizza”. The joke was too funny abeg 🤣. Imagine flying past Italy to get Pizza from England 🤣🤣.”

K10’s (@officiallyk10) only problem was with Mr Noah’s accent. “Lol Trevor Noah’s ‘Nigerian accent’ is awful sha,” K10 commented.

ThatPortharcourtBoy (@ThatPHCBoy) also had a problem with Noah’s accent. “What accent is this though? This is the generic Hollywood African accent and Trevor Noah has enough Nigerian friends to know that we do not talk like this,” he said.

Read more reactions below:

I feel the need to defend Trevor Noah's style of comedy….but that kinda of humor is not just for anybody. But a whole bunch of you are just anybody…and that's okay. 🚶 — Ferdinand. (@Poltergeyst_) April 5, 2019

So Trevor Noah is no more funny because he dragged your trash country? Leemaaaoooo…. When he was dragging Russia, didn’t we laugh together? — Herbert Makólé Maralè (@iamHighDee) April 5, 2019

Some self proclaimed “high iQ’ed Nigerians “ are now using Trevor Noah’s jokes to measure the IQ of Nigerians??? For someone claiming to have a high IQ that’s really stupid. — Ene (@Airneh__) April 5, 2019

Trevor Noah is the most overrated comedian I’ve seen — Tèmidayo (@TemiD_) April 5, 2019

If you’re measuring someone’s IQ with Trevor Noah jokes, I’m not sorry, you’re stupid. — King Tux!🤴 (@crayyorubaboy) April 5, 2019

Attack the man that said we import pizza from London with our phone and leave Trevor Noah. That man gave Trevor quality content. — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) April 4, 2019