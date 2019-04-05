NLC resolves 11-year old agric workers union dispute

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved the 11 year trade dispute between the Agricultural and Allied Employees Union of Nigeria and Agric and Allied Workers Union of Nigeria.

Najeem Yasin, acting president, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said this at a conciliatory meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Yasin said the meeting was called by the congress to resolve a long standing dispute in the Agricultural sector.

The conciliatory committee was set up by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in line with the just concluded Delegates Conferences Resolution to find lasting solution to the dispute.

According to him, the parties informed the committee that the issues in dispute have been narrowed down to three items.

These include name of the union, composition of a transition team and a constitution for the union.

“The workable constitution will guide the union into and through a delegates’ conference that will be midwifed by the transition team within six months from the date of this agreement,” he said.

He said that the two parties have signed an agreement and have merged to be called Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees.

He, however, said that both parties have agreed that a 33 members transition team be put in place for a period of six months to be headed by Simon Anchaver as president and Aitokhueli Sunday as General Secretary.

He further said the transition team members are eligible to context election in the forthcoming Delegates’ Conference that would elect substantive officers to run the affairs of the union for four years in line with the union’s agreed constitution.

He also added that state transition committees are to be composed by the National Transition Committee for the 36 states and FCT on the basis of a 5.4 ration amongst the parties.

He therefore maintained that all pending matters in court by parties are to be withdrawn forthwith.

(NAN)

