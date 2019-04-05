Group to conduct week-long free medical screening, training in Abuja

Related News

In a bid to complement government’s effort in the provision of healthcare for Nigerians, a non governmental organisation, DAGOMO Foundation, is organising a week-long medical outreach in Abuja.

The outreach, which holds April 5 to 10, will provide free ophthalmological, dental, surgical services.

A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Ifueko Omogui Okauru, is the chief programme officer at Dagomo.

The six-day medical outreach is being organised in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) and other partners.

The medical outreach will hold in two locations, at Jiwa, in Abuja Municipal Area Council and Tugan Kwasou, in Bwari.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Victoria Oyanna, an official of DAGOMO Foundation, said the medical mission is the NGO’s biggest medical outreach since inception.

She said children and adults will be attended to during the programme.

According to her, the medical intervention has four components. While surgical cases will be handled at the Kubwa General Hospital during the period, the NGO will attend specifically to the elderly (

60 years and above) on April 8.

Ms Oyanna said the elderly persons are given preferential treatment because they are one of the major focus of DAGOMO Foundation.

She said they focused on bringing the needs of the elderly to public and individual attention and as such strive to be a facilitator of change in the elder care space.

She, however said those who visit on other days will also be attended to.

Among services that will be provided to the elderly are dietary counselling, medical checkup, including eye check and surgeries if necessary.

“We are setting aside that day for them because of their age and vulnerability. We understand they do not have the strength to tousle with the youths and the harshness of the weather. We will be attending to them specially that day,” she said.

She enjoined the elderly ones to come out that day to seize the opportunity of being attended to by both local and international experts at no cost.

“Most elderly people are going blind due to cataracts, glaucoma and other preventable diseases, with the right medical interventions this can be prevented. This is what we aim to achieve,” she said.

A Sickle Cell expert will be part of the medical team in Jiwa.

Children and persons with sickle cell anemia are specifically invited to consult with the team throughout the mission.

Also, an advocacy meeting is expected to hold in order to dialogue with government health agencies and stakeholders in the Nigerian healthcare sphere on improving and promoting access to basic healthcare.

The mission will also serve as a training opportunity for the health workers to learn new improved methodologies of handling medical cases from their counterparts from abroad.

There will be a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) to address the scourge in the communities through an awareness conference and educational workshop on April 9 2019.

A free Educational Training Session on Helping Babies Breath (HBB) for birth attendants, nurses, trainers, will also be conducted as part of the outreach.

According to the organisers, this will be an opportunity to train the trainers with the hope of them impacting the acquired knowledge to their colleagues.

“…with this training, we are expecting that the trainees will be able to use this this acquired knowledge to help reduce the infant mortality rate in Nigeria.

“This most times happen during birth. The trainers are international experts who will demonstrate how to help a child breathe after birth just same way it in done in the developed clime,” organisers say.

Expected at the outreach is over 70-person strong team of medical professionals coming from the US and no fewer than 100 Nigerian-based medical professionals and another 100 Nigerian based non- medical professionals.