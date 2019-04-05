NNPC allays fears of fuel scarcity; says 55 depots stocked with petrol nationwide

Related News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) assured Nigerians apprehension about impending fuel scarcity was unfounded, saying there is enough petroleum products stocked in 55 fuel depots across the country.

The NNPC spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, advised motorists and other petroleum products consumers not to engage in panic buying.

Mr Ughamadu said 23 depots in Lagos, seven in Port Harcourt, 11 in Warri, six in Calabar and eight in Kaduna were fully stocked with white products.

In addition, he said two vessels laden with 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, would arrive the shores of Nigeria every day from Friday.

He assured Nigerians of an eventful Easter period, just as the just-ended Yuletide, even as it cautioned depot owners or terminal operators not to sell petrol above the official ex-depot price of N133.28k per litre.

The corporation also advised petroleum products marketers not to sell the product above N145 per litre.

The NNPC said the subsisting ex-depot petrol price of N133.28k per litre was consistent with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency’s (PPPRA) petroleum products pricing template and should be adhered to.

He advised Nigerians to remain vigilant and volunteer information to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Industry regulator or to any law enforcement agency around them, on any station which sells petrol beyond N145 per litre.