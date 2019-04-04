Police spokesperson decorated with new rank as Adamu tasks newly promoted officers on service

The IGP of Police, Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]
The IGP of Police, Mohammed Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of the Nigerian Police]

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has charged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to serving the country and to continue to uphold the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had on March 31, approved the promotion of 8,916 senior police officers to their next substantive ranks.

A statement by the Deputy Force spokesman, Aremu Adeniran, a Chief Superintendent of Police on Thursday in Abuja, said the IGP gave the charge while decorating the force spokesman, Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, with his new rank.

Mr Adeniran said other officers decorated with their new ranks were Igbafe Afegbai, second in command, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Atiku Ibrahim, Personal Assistant to the IGP.

(NAN)

