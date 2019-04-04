PDP performance excellent despite militarisation of elections – BoT

Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), Walid Jibrin
Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BOT), Walid Jibrin.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the party for the success recorded by it and its candidates in the just concluded general elections.

The BoT Chairman, Walid Jubrin, sent the party organ’s congratulatory message at a press conference after its 65th meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Jubrin said in spite of the challenges faced by PDP candidates in the general elections, they performed well.

He expressed the board’s support to all the party’s candidates who were in court to seek redress for their grievances during the elections.

He stated: “The BOT hereby wishes to congratulate our great party and all our candidates who participated in the 2019 elections, for bracing the odds and strengthening democratic rules and culture.

“This was done in spite of the unprecedented level of militarisation which runs clearly against the letters and spirit of the judgment of the Supreme Court that says the military has no business in the conduct of elections.

“The BOT also wishes to assure Nigerians and all members of our great party, especially those whose mandate were stolen, that the BoT stands by them at all times in the wheat to reclaim the mandate freely given to them by the good people of Nigeria.”

Mr Jubrin expressed the board’s dismay over what he described as systematic erosion of the gains made under the PDP administration in enhancing the credibility of the electoral process over the years.

“The BoT calls on all Nigerians, especially our teeming PDP supporters to stay calm and be law-abiding as we believe justice will take its proper place in spite of the traumatisation of the judicial arm of government by the present administration,” he added

(NAN)

