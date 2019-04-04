Nigerian govt condemns execution of Nigerian in Saudi

Related News

The federal government has condemned the execution of a Nigerian national, Kudirat Afolabi, widow and mother of two, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for drug related offences.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mustapha Sulaiman, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja

”While Nigeria respects the sovereignty of states, and abhors the violation of domestic laws of any country, the Government, however, does not condone such inhumane treatment being meted on a Nigerian national.

”It also frowns at the Saudi authorities for not informing the Nigerian missions in Saudi Arabia of the arrest and prosecution of the deceased Nigerian, only to invite the mission to take the last will of the deceased prior to her execution on April 1.

”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, therefore, wishes to assure Nigerians that it has engaged the Saudi authorities through their Ambassador in Nigeria over issues related to Nigerians,” he said.

He said this was to ensure that the normal diplomatic practice of informing missions of the arrests of nationals is adhered to, and that fair hearing is given to other Nigerians undergoing judicial processes in Saudi Arabia.

(NAN)