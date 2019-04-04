Assets of politicians, public officials to be made public – NFIU

Related News

The assets of all public officials and senior political office holders will soon be open for public knowledge and scrutiny, says Director, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman-Tukur.

Mr Hamman-Tukur disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes led by Kayode Oladele (APC-Ogun).

The director said it was part of the conditions for lifting the suspension of the NFIU by the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units.

The director told the committee that the suspension, which was lifted in September 2018 was based on certain conditions that needed to be met by the country.

He said the Egmont Group would want the NFIU to work closely with other agencies of government in fighting terrorism, financial crimes and other related offences.

“With the lifting of the suspension, it is likely that all assets of all leaders, public officials and political office holders will be displayed.

“They want to see us work with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

“They want us to work closely with the presidency, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“They want to see the assets of all public officials displayed publicly,” he said.

According to him, the National Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), are doing a good job.

“But it will be good that the beneficiary owner database will be domiciled with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and we will subscribe because CCB has assets declarations of all public officers.”

He said after the suspension was lifted, they faced the task of the European Union (EU) listing, which was targeted at blacklisting Nigeria and stopping all her transactions overseas involving European countries.

He added that they were able to block the blacklisting but the EU listing subjected Nigeria to enhanced due diligence in all transactions concerning all EU countries on suspicious transactions.

The transactions, he said, would be through their own agencies within their jurisdiction.

Mr Hamman-Tukur disclosed that the concerns raised by the EU include terrorism, kidnapping and corruption.

On the 2018 budget, he said the NFIU had a total budget of N1.185 billion in 2018 made up of N385.310 million as personnel cost, N600 million as overhead while N200 million was for capital cost.

According to him, the capital release to date stands at N174.946 million out of the budgeted amount of N200.1 million.

He added that utilisation percentage stood at about 12 per cent while the balance stood at N154.936 million.

On the 2019 budget, the director revealed that a total of N8.244 billion had been proposed, made up of N1.154 billion for overhead cost, N4.124 billion as capital cost while N2.865 billion for personnel cost.

He explained that in spite of the fact that the government had financial constraints due to dwindling revenue; the NFIU needed to carry out its role of monitoring financial institutions.

This, he said was for compliance as empowered by the NFIU Act of 2018.

Also, defending his budget before the committee was the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Mr Magu disclosed that the sum of N251 billion cash and multi-million dollar worth of jewellery was recovered by the commission between January 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

He said this include: N11.5 billion final forfeiture (cash and accounts); N133.8 billion non-forfeiture recoveries; N8.92 billion direct deposits; N38.64 billion tax recoveries; N4.30 billion fuel subsidy recoveries and N42 billion banks (third party).

He said was in addition to recoveries of assets as jewellery (gold), various sums in other currencies and cash for major government agencies including NNPC, FIRS and AMCON.

“In the first quarter 2019 financial year, the Commission made recoveries which included: Cash of N140.7 million; Direct Deposit of N2.02 billion; Tax recoveries of N7.20 billion; Subsidy recoveries of N3.06 billion and 292 million dollars,” Mr Magu explained.

On 2019 budget, Mr Magu said the commission required N22.071 billion in 2019 against the sum of N26.396 billion approved in 2018.

He however, observed that the capital expenditure of N15.196 billion was reduced to N3.978 billion in the executive summary submitted by the Executive to the Legislature.

According to him, the sum of N2.02 billion is for payment of outstanding liabilities to Julius Berger arising from certificate Nos. 28, 29 and 30; N1.5 billion cost on the agency’s new head office complex.

“Then N.299 billion for liabilities for consultancy (New head office); N.47 billion for the purchase of security equipment (ammunition) and N1.1 billion for the furnishing of the new head office, among others.”

Mr Magu also disclosed plans to increase salaries and allowances of 970 additional staff approved for recruitment, to be fully enrolled on the personnel cost platform in 2019.

This comprises 332 Assistant Detective Superintendents, 293 Assistant Detective Inspectors currently undergoing training at NDA Kaduna and support staff that recently joined the services of the commission.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Oladele reiterated the committee’s support for the sustenance of the war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and transformation of EFCC into world-class anti-graft institution.

He observed that the issue of paucity of funds had become a thing of the past.

He also applauded the synergy between the Executive and Legislature towards the completion of the 10-storey office building constructed for the commission, which he observed was abandoned by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

(NAN)